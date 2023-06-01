Cal Raleigh’s RBI single in 10th lifts Mariners past Yankees, 1-0

Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Raleigh lined a single to right field to score Jose Caballero from second base in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Wednesday night. Raleigh’s leadoff hit off Ron Marinaccio (2-2) helped Seattle salvage the finale of the three-game series after 10-4 and 10-2 losses. Mariners reliever Justin Topa (1-2) got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th. With Oswaldo Cabrera the runner at second to start the inning, DJ LeMahieu reached on an error by shortstop J.P. Crawford, with Cabrera advancing to third. After Isiah Kiner-Falefa fouled out to third baseman Eugenio Suarez, Jake Bauers walked to fill the bases. Topa got Anthony Volpe to ground to third, with the Mariners getting the force-out at the plate, and struck out pinch-hitter Franchy Cordero on a 3-2 pitch to end the threat. Both starting pitchers, right-handers who were former first-round draft picks, had scoreless outings. Seattle’s George Kirby, a native of Rye, N.Y., who was facing the Yankees for the first time, pitched eight scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. New York’s Clarke Schmidt allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts. Neither team had a baserunner until Seattle’s Kolten Wong walked with two outs in the third. Crawford lined a single to right to send Wong to third, but he was stranded there as Ty France grounded out to second to end the inning. With one out in the sixth, the Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka lined a single to left and took second on Greg Allen’s sacrifice bunt. Shortstop Crawford made a leaping catch on a liner hit by Torres to end the inning, preventing Higashioka from scoring. Julio Rodriguez grounded a single to right with two outs in the bottom of the inning, ending Schmidt’s night. Wandy Peralta came in to strike out Jarred Kelenic to keep it scoreless heading into the seventh. Suarez led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to right. Peralta got Raleigh to hit a comebacker to the mound, struck out Teoscar Hernandez and got pinch-hitter AJ Pollock to ground out to third to get out of the jam. –Field Level Media