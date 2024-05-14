Electric scene as Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark is the talk of the sports world. She has been the talk of the sports world for pretty much the past several months.

Following a record-breaking career in college for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark made her WNBA regular-season debut as a member of the Indiana Fever Tuesday evening.

It was the talk of the WNBA world after Clark oversaw an uptick of interest in Fever basketball during the preseason.

Her first task? Taking on a championship-contending Connecticut Sun team on the road to open the guard’s career.

Things were absolutely electric inside Mohegan Sun Arena. In fact, it represented the Sun’s first soldout home opener since all the way back in 2003.

The atmosphere was amazing:

This is the first home opener sellout for the Sun since 2003, their first-ever home game at Mohegan Sun Arena.



With just under 10 minutes until tip, there were very few seats still vacant. pic.twitter.com/wJRFwsxVPZ — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) May 14, 2024

Very few professional basketball players have had this impact making their debuts. LeBron James back in 2003 and Victor Wembanyama this past October in the NBA come to mind.

Related: Caitlin Clark and the top WNBA players of 2024

Caitlin Clark called for two early fouls to open WNBA career

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Despite very unreasonable expectations heading into her debut, most figured that Clark would find a way to get off to a hot start.

That did not happen.

The record-breaking guard was called for two ticky-tack fouls within the first five minutes of the game.

It’s almost like officials on hand in Connecticut were unable to read the room (or arena).

Upon returning to the game, Clark scored the first points of her WNBA career. It came on a lay-up in transition.

Caitlin Clark's first career points in the @WNBA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ahD10c123c — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 15, 2024

Later in the first half, Clark nailed what will be the first of many three-pointers during her WNBA career.