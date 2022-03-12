C9, Liquid remain tied atop LCS Spring Split

The loading screen for League of Legends is seen projected on the wall behind the competitors. The loading screen comes up while waiting for the game to start, allowing players to view each characters basic information before the battle. Jan. 24, 2020

Team Liquid and Cloud 9 recorded victories Saturday to remain tied atop the standings in the start of Week 6 at the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split.

Liquid defeated Evil Geniuses while Cloud9 defeated Immortals. 100 Thieves beat Golden Guardians in 46 minutes on red, Counter Logic Gaming defeated FlyQuest in 39 minutes, also on red. Also, Dignitas topped TSM.

The group stage (Feb. 5-March 27) consists of a double round robin with each team playing 18 matches (best of one), with the top six teams qualifying to play in the playoffs. The top four finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.

Week 6 continues Sunday with five matches:

FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

Immortals vs. Dignitas

Golden Guardians vs. CLG

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings

T1. Cloud9, 10-2

T1. Team Liquid, 10-2

T3. FlyQuest, 7-5

T3. 100 Thieves, 7-5

5. Dignitas, 6-6

T6. Golden Guardians, 5-7

T6. Evil Geniuses, 5-7

T8. Immortals, 4-8

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-8

10. TSM, 2-10

