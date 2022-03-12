C9, Liquid remain tied atop LCS Spring Split

Team Liquid and Cloud 9 recorded victories Saturday to remain tied atop the standings in the start of Week 6 at the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split.
Liquid defeated Evil Geniuses while Cloud9 defeated Immortals. 100 Thieves beat Golden Guardians in 46 minutes on red, Counter Logic Gaming defeated FlyQuest in 39 minutes, also on red. Also, Dignitas topped TSM.
The group stage (Feb. 5-March 27) consists of a double round robin with each team playing 18 matches (best of one), with the top six teams qualifying to play in the playoffs. The top four finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.
Week 6 continues Sunday with five matches:
FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves
Team Liquid vs. Cloud9
TSM vs. Evil Geniuses
Immortals vs. Dignitas
Golden Guardians vs. CLG
League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings
T1. Cloud9, 10-2
T1. Team Liquid, 10-2
T3. FlyQuest, 7-5
T3. 100 Thieves, 7-5
5. Dignitas, 6-6
T6. Golden Guardians, 5-7
T6. Evil Geniuses, 5-7
T8. Immortals, 4-8
T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-8
10. TSM, 2-10
–Field Level Media