Buzz added to Astralis’ CS:GO lineup

Astralis added Christian “Buzz” Andersen to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Thursday.

Buzz, 19, previously competed with AGF Esports, Los Reyes and MASONIC. He will complete Astralis’ starting lineup with Mikkel “MistR” Thomsen returning to the development squad. MistR served as a stand-in for the main team since September.

“We have some extremely skilled and experienced players, who, on their best days, reach an extraordinarily high level,” Astralis coach Peter “casle” Ardenskjold said. “(Buzz) not only has a lot of the energy and attitude we are looking for, he also has the qualities to give the team a real boost.”

Buzz said he’s thrilled to join the Danish organization.

“I am very happy and really proud,” Buzz said. “I have studied and looked up to the players on the Astralis team for several years, and in many ways, that has shaped me as a CS player. The fact that I can now call myself an Astralis player on a team with several of those players and in the role I’ve always imagined is just crazy cool.”

Astralis’ roster consists of Denmark natives Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander, Benjamin “blameF” Bremer, Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz, Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth and Buzz. Fellow Denmark native casle is the coach.

