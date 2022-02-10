Butler in a tailspin as No. 18 Marquette visits

Feb 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) drives for the basket during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Two conference rivals searching for positive momentum will meet Saturday afternoon when No. 18 Marquette visits Butler for a Big East contest in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East) are on a three-game skid with narrow losses to Xavier, St. John’s and Creighton. Meanwhile, despite winning eight of their past 10, the Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5) have dropped their last two road games after falling 80-72 at No. 24 Connecticut on Tuesday.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper paced Marquette with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Reserve Greg Elliott chipped in 17, and so did Justin Lewis, who added nine rebounds. Darryl Morsell contributed nine points on just 3-of-12 shooting but was a menace on defense with six steals.

“Their length and athleticism is as good as anyone in the league,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about UConn. “But they played hard. We always talk about playing with violence. They were the more violent team today.”

The Golden Eagles’ lack of “violent” play was evident on the glass, as they were outrebounded by 19 (46-27). They have lost the rebounding battle in each of their past three games away from home.

Shooting struggles have also been common lately, as Marquette has failed to shoot above 45 percent from the field in four of its last seven games.

Butler is coming off a 54-52 loss at Creighton on Tuesday night. After Ryan Nembhard made a go-ahead layup with 32 seconds remaining for Creighton, Jayden Taylor missed a shot that would have allowed the Bulldogs to retake the lead.

Nembhard hit a free throw to push the lead to two, and it ended up being enough to hand Butler its seventh loss over the past nine games.

Taylor paced Butler with 13 points off the bench. Bo Hodges added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Aaron Thompson and Bryce Golden each tallied nine points.

“Creighton is a tough place to play. Fans do a great job of supporting them, so you got to be able to come in here (and) have a mindset to you to respond and I thought we did that,” Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said. “They had the last shot, got the last opportunity, and we didn’t get a clean look there at the end.”

Clean looks came at a premium, as Butler shot just 34.5 percent from the field and 23.5 percent (4 of 17) from behind the arc.

Chuck Harris, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, was held to just one point on 0-of-4 shooting. The 6-foot-2 guard now hs been held under seven points in three of his past four games despite averaging 10.3 on the season.

Christian David will be out against Marquette with a knee injury and Pierce Thomas is sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Thomas has yet to appear in a game this season, and David is averaging 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Saturday’s contest marks the first game between Butler and the Golden Eagles this season. The Bulldogs have lost three straight and five of their past six meetings. They meet again Feb. 26 in Milwaukee.

–Field Level Media