Butler fires coach LaVall Jordan after 5 seasons

Butler parted ways with men’s basketball coach LaVall Jordan on Friday after a mediocre five-season tenure at his alma mater.

The Bulldogs were 14-19 in 2021-22, including a 6-14 record and a tie for ninth place in the Big East.

“After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” athletic director Barry Collier said in a news release. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Butler was 83-74 under Jordan’s watch, including one trip to the NCAA Tournament in his first season in 2017-18. The team likely would have made the 2020 tourney if it hadn’t been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collier said a national search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Jordan, 42, played four seasons at Butler from 1997-2001, averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 125 games.

