Business-like Aces back home to face Mystics

The Las Vegas Aces quickly regained their form after a thorough beating by topping the 100-point mark for the third time in five games.

The highly potent Aces (25-3) aim for another resounding performance when they host the Washington Mystics on Friday night.

Las Vegas was pummeled 99-61 by the host New York Liberty on Sunday before putting together a complete turnaround performance in Tuesday’s 104-84 road victory over the Dallas Wings.

“I’m not surprised with the way they came out,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said after Tuesday’s victory. “They were focused, especially on the defensive end. They just came out and took care of business.”

A’ja Wilson had 28 points and 14 rebounds against the Wings but tweaked her lower leg.

“It was a funky landing,” Wilson said. “We’re good. I should be good to go.”

Kelsey Plum added 20 points for Las Vegas.

The meeting is the first of three in August between the Aces and Mystics (13-15).

Washington lost 91-72 to the host Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday and has dropped seven of its past nine games.

Brittney Sykes scored 24 points against Phoenix to top 20 points for the sixth time in her last 12 appearances.

But the Mystics shot just 36.6 percent from the field, while the Mercury made 55.7 percent of their attempts.

“We can’t let that dictate how we run our offense and our defense and how we play,” Sykes said. “We know that they can shoot the ball. We played them already and we just have to do a better job going forward with other teams.”

Washington may have two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne (ankle) back for Friday’s game. She has missed the past 10 games.

“You just kind of try to see how she responds each step of the way,” Washington coach Eric Thibault said of Delle Donne to the Washington Post. “You add more intensity and more bodies and more live (action), you can see how the body reacts, and some days it feels better than others. She’s come a long way, but we’re not quite there.”

