Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu enters concussion protocol

Feb 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) warms up before an NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu entered the concussion protocol Tuesday and will miss Wednesday night’s game against Charlotte.

It’s unclear when Dosunmu suffered the head injury. He endured two blows to the head in Sunday’s game against Philadelphia but played 33 minutes in Monday’s game against Phoenix. Dosunmu landed hard into the basket stanchion after a hard foul by Andre Drummond in Sunday’s game, and he also collided with teammate Matt Thomas in that same game.

Dosunmu’s absence is another blow to Chicago’s injury-depleted backcourt. Dosunmu had started the past 14 games in place of Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist). Both of those players aren’t expected back until late March.

Coby White returned against the Suns after missing a week with a groin injury.

Dosunmu, 22, is averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 assists in 50 games (16 starts). He’s averaging 24.7 minutes per game.

–Field Level Media