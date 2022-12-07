Bulls edge Wizards behind star-studded trio

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine carried the load for the host Chicago Bulls, who ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Washington Wizards 115-111 on Wednesday night.

DeRozan scored 27 points — 21 of them in the second half — to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Vucevic and LaVine tallied 25 points apiece, with the former adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. LaVine chipped in seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Wizards, who were playing without leading scorer Bradley Beal and his 22.9 points per game, spent most of the first three quarters trying to play catch-up but nearly pulled it out. They have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight.

Kristaps Porzingis carried Washington with a full stat line of his own: 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Kyle Kuzma added 21 points and five boards, and Monte Morris contributed 17 points and eight assists.

The Wizards finally caught the Bulls in the third quarter and took their biggest lead of the night at 90-84 on Kuzma’s 3-pointer with eight minutes left in the fourth, and the teams soon engaged in a back-and-forth long-range shooting contest.

LaVine hit three from distance, with Morris nailing a bomb and Deni Avdija making a layup in between the Bulls’ possessions. Kuzma connected again, and Vucevic’s trey made it a 102-101 Bulls lead with 4:35 to play.

Minutes later, a pair of free throws by Porzingis gave the Wizards a 105-104 lead, but Vucevic hit a hook shot to give the Bulls the lead, and they extended the lead to 111-105 on five straight points from DeRozan.

Washington pulled within 111-109 on two free throws by Porzingis and a Kuzma bucket, but DeRozan hit a pair of free throws. After a dunk by Porzingis again made it a two-point game, LaVine was fouled with 1.9 seconds left. He sank both free throws to ice the game.

