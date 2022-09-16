Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: 3 key defensive players could be sidelined versus the Titans

The first injury report for Week 2 is out, and three key defensive players for the Buffalo Bills are all listed as DNP/Questionable.

Both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle couldn’t have picked a worse time to be on the shelf with the Titans and Derrick Henry coming to town this Monday, ready to enforce a full-on running game attack. For Dane Jackson, who popped up on the injury report this week with a knee injury. He stood to the side at practice according to WGR550’s Sal Capaccio.

Let’s take a look at each player and the consequences it would have on the Bills if they were to miss their game versus Tennessee.

Buffalo Bills facing key absences ahead of game versus Tennessee Titans

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Settle

Settle, a free agent addition this off-season, played 42% of snaps against the Rams last week, before reporting a calf injury after the game. The Bills activated eight defensive linemen against the Rams last week, and Settle was a huge part of the rotation, especially after Oliver went out early with an ankle injury. Settle’s injury isn’t considered to be serious but if we don’t see him on the practice field on Friday, we can consider his availability for Monday’s tilt, very much in question.

Ed Oliver

Oliver’s ankle injury opens up the possibility of the Bills being without their top two defensive tackles come game day. If that’s the case, look for recently signed DT Prince Emili to be activated off the practice squad to join the defensive line rotation. Defensive end Boogie Basham lined up a lot in the defensive tackle position in the second half of the game against the Rams, and he may be forced more time there as well if both tackles are out. Look for Shaq Lawson to be dressed in that case as well, to add to the rotation coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier love to use.

Dane Jackson

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

A surprise DNP designation, was that of Jackson, popping out of nowhere with a knee injury. Jackson entered last week as the Bills’ top corner, with Tre’Davious White still recovering from an ACL injury suffered last season. While the Titans aren’t known for their explosive passing game, Jackson missing time would force two rookies into significant playing time, in Christain Benford and Kaiir Elam.

The pair rotated in and out of the CB2 position last week, but now they may be asked for full-time duty. Cam Lewis has shown to be a good injury replacement in the past, and McDermott may decide to go with the more veteran experience as well.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report

The Titans also had three key names who did not practice Wednesday and our questionable for Monday’s game. Kyle Phillips has a shoulder injury, and cornerback Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard both missed with hamstring injuries. An injury to anyone in your secondary isn’t ideal going into a game against the Bills, but Fulton has become the starter this year and will create a big void if he can’t go. Phillips, a 2022 fifth-round pick, looked to gain immediate chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and was an integral part of the week one game plan.

The most surprising fantasy player of Week 1, Dontrell Hilliard, would be a huge loss for the team as he has shown great prowess as a third down back and a safety valve for Tannehill out of the backfield. In a game where the Titans will be forced to throw to keep up with the mighty Bills’ offense, it would be a huge blow to not have Hilliard available for the game.