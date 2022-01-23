WATCH: Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs takes out Chiefs fan who entered field during NFL Playoff game

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills are once again reeling following a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

For Diggs and his Bills, this represents the second consecutive time their season has come to an end against the Chiefs in January.

Perhaps already sensing the frustration of another loss, Diggs decided to go after a fan at Arrowhead in the fourth quarter Sunday night. He was more than justified, too.

Check out below as Stefon Diggs tackles an unruly Chiefs fan wearing a Travis Kelce jersey. It’s pretty epic stuff.

Stefon Diggs leveled a fan that came onto the field in the 4th quarter 🚜



(🎥: @carlfugate) pic.twitter.com/0JxLKcIuPM — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2022

Do stupid things, and pay the piper.

As for the tackle itself, we’re talking some great form from Diggs here. He led with his shoulder and knocked the dude to the turf in epic fashion.

Unfortunately, Diggs struggled to do anything of substance during the game. He caught just three passes for seven yards on six targets en route to seeing Buffalo lose by the score of 42-36 in overtime.

At least, he had one highlight-reel moment during the game.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors