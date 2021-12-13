fbpx
·
Published December 13, 2021

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to undergo tests on injured foot

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) avoids a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) avoids a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is scheduled to undergo tests on his left foot on Monday after wearing a walking boot following the Bills 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

NFL Network reported Monday it’s a mild case of turf toe.

“(I) finished the game on it, so I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” Allen said, adding that “it’s pretty sore. It’s football.”

Allen, 25, was noticeably limping after a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) avoids a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Also Read:
NFL injury report: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Austin Ekeler for Week 15

“Our medical staff checked with him,” coach Sean McDermott said Sunday. “There was talk about how he was, what could he do still. He’s a warrior and he played his butt off.”

In addition to throwing for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Allen rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Bucs.

“There’s no way I was going out,” Allen said.

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) avoids a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Also Read:
NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Dallas Cowboys destroy rival, NFL coach gets fired

The loss dropped the Bills to 7-6. They remain in second place in the AFC East behind the New England Patriots.

–Field Level Media

Share: