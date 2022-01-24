3 moves the Buffalo Bills must make to solve the Kansas City Chiefs’ riddle

For the second consecutive season, the Buffalo Bills’ season came to a premature end by the hand of the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen put up an absolutely superhuman performance in what ended up being one of the best postseason games in NFL history.

Unfortunately, it was not enough for Buffalo take out Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Allen hit Gabriel Davis for what seemed to be the game-winning touchdown with just 13 seconds left.

Shockingly, Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City down the field for the game-tying field goal as regulation expired. The Chiefs would then drive down the field for a touchdown in overtime to win, 42-36.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott talked about issues Buffalo’s No. 1-ranked defense had against Mahomes and Co. late in regulation.

“I don’t want to really get into specifics,” McDermott told reporters Sunday night. “Just overall, there’s things we talked about and we can just execute better and that starts with me and goes all the way down. I don’t want to get into specifics right now. I’m really proud of the guys and their effort. Obviously, they made a couple plays down the stretch. So I’ll just leave it at that right now.”

It’s now back to the drawing board following yet another disappointing playoff exit in Western New York. The Bills should be competing for championships, not losing in the second round. They have superior talent. They have one of the game’s best quarterbacks. Heading into the offseason, we’re forced to look at what these Bills must do to solve the Chiefs’ riddle.

Buffalo Bills find starter-caliber running back

Buffalo’s divisional playoff loss was a prime example of the team relying too much on Allen. He completed 27-of-37 passes for 329 yards with four touchdowns against zero interceptions while leading the team with 68 rushing yards on 11 attempts. It’s inexcusable to lose a game when your quarterback plays at that level.

One of the overriding problems has been a lack of balance on offense. Devin Singletary led Bills running backs with 26 yards on 10 attempts Sunday. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was third on the Bills with 15 rushing yards. That’s it. As noted, it was an issue throughout the season (just look at Bills regular-season rushing numbers).

Devin Singletary: 870 yards, 4.6 average

Josh Allen: 763 yards, 6.3 average

Zack Moss: 345 yards, 3.6 average

Matt Breida: 125 yards, 4.8 average

The good news? Buffalo has options in free agency. That includs Melvin Gordon, Leonard Fournette and even James Conner. If general manager Brandon Beane wants to pull off a blockbuster to help Allen out, perhaps the likes of Christian McCaffrey and/or Ezekiel Elliott become available on the trade block. Either way, this must be a focal point of the Bills’ brass during the offseason.

Buffalo Bills add more edge pass rush help

Buffalo hopes that 2021 first-round pick Gregory Rousseau ends up rounding into form. It did not happen for the former Miami (F) star as a rookie with the 21-year-old recording 10 quarterback hits and four sacks in 17 games. Outside of that, the Bills have leading sack getter Mario Addison (seven sacks in 2021) hitting free agency in March. Overall, pass rush was an issue despite Buffalo’s No. 1-ranked defense.

With an estimated $10.9 million in cap room, Buffalo will have to make some moves in order to create enough money to make an impact in free agency. That could include restructuring the contracts of Stefon Diggs and Tre’Davious White while releasing the likes of Mitch Morse and Cole Beasley.

This would create enough room to target a top-end edge pass rusher in free agency. Someone like Jason Pierre-Paul or Jadeveon Clowney would be great fits in McDermott’s system. Either way, finding an edge guy to help put pressure on the likes of Mahomes and other AFC quarterbacks will be vital this offseason.

Buffalo Bills pull off blockbuster NFL Draft trade

By virtue of their run to the AFC Divisional Playoffs, these Bills will be picking in the bottom end of the first round. It’s a prime opportunity for the team to pull off a blockbuster trade for proven talent. As we saw with Rousseau this past season, rookies don’t always make immediate impacts. In win-now mode, picking up someone who can contribute immediately will be key.

It was ahead of the 2020 season that Buffalo acquired Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Expect a similar game plan for Beane and Co. here. Whether it’s someone like Elliott or McCaffrey (as mentioned above) or adding to an already stacked position, this should be a goal in Western New York. Heck, a deal for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas or Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper would make the Bills’ offense nearly unstoppable.

