Buffalo Bills reportedly interested in signing Rob Gronkowski

The Buffalo Bills boasted one of the best offenses in 2021. As NFL free agency approaches, tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly among their targets to make the team even better in 2022.

Following Tom Brady‘s retirement, one of the best tight ends in NFL history is looking for a new home. The 6-foot-6 weapon played well this past season, despite missing more time due to an injury. Entering his age-33 season, it seems Gronkowski wants to keep playing.

Rob Gronkowski stats (2021): 55 receptions, 802 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns

According to Tim Graham of The Athletic, Buffalo targeted Gronkowski as a free-agent option last year but missed out thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now that he is open to leaving Florida, the Bills are reportedly interested in pursuing him again.

It could be the perfect opportunity for the future Hall of Famer. He’s a New York native and very familiar with playing in the AFC East. Signing with the Bills would also allow him to compete for another Super Bowl, possibly hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the fifth time in his career.

It would be an ideal fit for Buffalo. The franchise could deploy more 2TE sets, using both Gronkowski and Dawson Knox. Defenses already shift a majority of their coverage focus towards Stefon Diggs, creating more openings in the middle of the field for Gronkowski.

There will be plenty of competition for a Pro Bowl tight end who remains a reliable blocker and offers a huge target for his quarterback. If Gronkowski wants to win another Super Bowl and to be a part of an electrifying offense, the Bills might be his next landing spot.

