Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list early Sunday and will miss the afternoon game against the New York Jets, the team announced.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant was elevated from the practice squad for the game.

Lotulelei has been remarkably durable during his career, which started in 2013 when the Carolina Panthers selected him in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the draft. He sat out the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but in 120 possible regular-season games since 2013, he’s played in all but five.

One of those the 31-year-old missed came in Week 1 this season, when he sat out the opener — a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In seven games in 2021, he has 14 tackles and two sacks.

In his 115 career games, Lotulelei has 191 tackles, 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.

Bryant, 28, has five career appearances — four with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and one with the Bills last season.

The Bills (5-3) will face the Jets (2-6) in East Rutherford, N.J.

–Field Level Media