Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley played entire NFL Playoffs with a broken fibula

We can now end any talk of whether NFL players are tough. The latest example comes in the form of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.

In talking to the media in his season-ending press conference on Monday, Beasley touched on an injury he suffered back in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

The veteran slot receiver noted he suffered a broken fibula in said game. What’s absolutely amazing here is that Beasley appeared in all three of the Bills’ playoff games after taking Week 17 off. He tallied 14 receptions for 145 yards in those three games. That included a seven-catch performance in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The normal recovery time for a fibula fracture in the leg is between six weeks and three months before an individual is able to return to normal activities. Did we mention Cole Beasley is an NFL wide receiver who relies a lot on his legs? I am not too sure we did.

Cole Beasley is coming off a career-best season

After spending each of his first seven years with the Dallas Cowboys, Beasley signed with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2019 season. He’s morphed into a huge safety valve for talented young quarterback Josh Allen.

This past season saw the SMU product record career highs in receptions (82) and yards (967), acting as a legit slot threat in the process.

Beasley and Stefon Diggs teamed up to be one of the most-potent wide receiver tandems in the NFL for a Bills offense that averaged north of 31 points per game.

The 31-year-old Beasley has two more seasons remaining on his contract. He’s sure to play a huge role for the Bills moving forward. Now, get some rest, dude.