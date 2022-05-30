Bucs WR Travis Jonsen faces misdemeanor DUI charge

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge on Monday.

In a news release, Tampa police said officers spotted Jonsen driving his car in a manner “indicative of impairment.” He was stopped and arrested at 3:18 a.m.

Jonsen, 25, refused to take a breath test, according to the release. He posted a $500 bond and was released from jail.

Jonsen has been a practice squad player with the Bucs over parts of the past two seasons. He was signed as an undrafted free agent from Montana State.

“We expect members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times. “We are aware of the situation regarding Travis Jonsen earlier this morning and will refrain from further comment at this time while the legal process continues.”

–Field Level Media