Bucs RB Leonard Fournette (hip) facing further tests

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette exited Sunday’s win in Germany with a hip pointer and will undergo further testing, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed.

Fournette was removed in the fourth quarter of the 21-16 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich.

He rushed 14 times for 57 yards before departing, including a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that put the Buccaneers (5-5) ahead 14-0 at halftime. He caught one pass for 1 yard.

Fournette also threw an interception when he attempted a pass to quarterback Tom Brady on a gadget play in the third quarter.

Fournette, 27, has run for 462 yards and three touchdowns in 10 starts this season, his third campaign with the Bucs and sixth in the NFL.

