Bucs QB Tom Brady excused from practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was excused from practice on Friday for personal reasons.

Brady also had an excused absence on Wednesday — his 45th birthday — and the players had a day off on Thursday.

“We’ll let him do what he needs to do,” head coach Todd Bowles said of Brady. “If he’s back (Saturday), that’s great, but we’ll keep in touch and we’ll monitor that.”

Bowles confirmed Wednesday that Brady would not play in the Buccaneers’ preseason opener against the Dolphins on Aug. 13.

