Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs out, C Ryan Jensen in vs. Rams

All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss the first game of his two-year NFL career on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional-round clash.

While Wirfs was ruled inactive, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been cleared to play. Both sustained ankle injuries during the Buccaneers’ 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in last weekend’s wild-card game.

Running back Leonard Fournette returns from a four-game absence due to a hamstring strain for the Bucs. He was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

Fournette rushed for team-high 812 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games this season. He also caught 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores.

Fournette was a force in the postseason last year. He ran for 300 yards and three TDs and caught 18 passes for 148 yards and one score as the Buccaneers won four straight games to win the Super Bowl.

In addition to Wirfs, Tampa Bay’s inactives include running back Ronald Jones II, cornerback Pierre Desir, quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin, and wide receivers Cyril Grayson Jr. and Breshad Perriman.

The Rams listed offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Tremayne Anchrum Jr., safety Taylor Rapp, running back Buddy Howell, quarterback Bryce Perkins and linebackers Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis as inactive.

