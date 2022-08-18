Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs exits practice with injury

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs sustained an apparent core muscle injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Wirfs was taken off the field following a pass rush drill. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

Wirfs, 23, started all 33 games in his first two seasons at right tackle. A first-round pick in 2020, he was voted first-team All-Pro in 2021.

The Bucs already are without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who is dealing with a left knee injury.

Jensen, 31, was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season after starting all 17 games for the Bucs. He has not missed a start since the 2016 season.

He has competed in 100 regular season games (90 starts) and seven playoff games (six starts) with the Baltimore Ravens (2014-17) and Buccaneers. Baltimore drafted him in the sixth round in 2013 and he won a Super Bowl championship with Tampa Bay.

–Field Level Media