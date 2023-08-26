Bucs hang on to beat Ravens, 26-20

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Trask threw for 192 yards and a touchdown, and Chase McLaughlin made all four of his field-goal attempts as the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the Baltimore Ravens 26-20 on Saturday night in a preseason game.

Trask completed 19 of 31 passes, while Baker Mayfield went 6-for-6 for 43 yards and a TD for Tampa Bay (2-1).

Josh Johnson threw a 24-yard touchdown to Laquan Treadwell to give the Ravens (1-2) a 7-0 lead with 11:16 left in the first quarter, but the Buccaneers scored 20 of the game’s next 23 points to take control.

Baltimore’s Anthony Brown threw for 171 yards on 12-for-21 passing and Owen Wright led all rushers with 89 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Wright drew the Ravens within 23-20 with a 2-yard rushing TD with 9:17 left in the game, but McLaughlin responded with a 48-yard field goal with just over two minutes left to put the finishing touches on the victory.

