Bucks, Wizards win NBA 2K League 5v5 season openers

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Bucks Gaming and Wizards District Gaming, the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 finalists last year, both posted victories on Tuesday as group play for the season’s first 5v5 event, The Tipoff, got underway.

The reigning champion Bucks downed Pacers Gaming 81-73, and the Wizards edged Cavs Legion GC 63-61.

In other opening-night action, DUX Infinitos topped Lakers Gaming 58-47, the Gen.G Tigers defeated Hawks Talon GC 60-49, T-Wolves Gaming beat Grizz Gaming 76-58, Warriors Gaming Squad handled Pistons GT 76-64, Blazer5 Gaming held down Kings Guard Gaming 59-52, NBL Oz Gaming routed Heat Check Gaming 65-44 and Raptors Uprising GC blitzed Hornets Venom GT 75-58.

The NBA 2K League 5v5 season will include three tournaments — The Tipoff, The Turn and The Ticket — that will set the field for the playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 2-5 in Washington.

Remote group play in The Tipoff runs through June 9, with bracket play set for June 14-17 in Washington.

Michael “Cooks” Campbell paced the Bucks to their Tuesday win with 29 points and seven assists, while teammate Mason “JohhnyRed” Bracken scored 21 points and Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds. Dylan “Greenlight” Sanderson led the Pacers with 33 points.

The Wizards had all five players score in double figures, topped by Justin “Just_Awkward” Howell with 15 points. Hezi “YooVc” Coates put up 15 points for the Cavs.

Play continues Wednesday with 10 matches:

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

–76ers GC vs. NBL Oz Gaming

–DUX Infinitos vs. Grizz Gaming

–Jazz Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

–Kings Guard Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

–Knicks Gaming vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–Wizards District Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

–Hawks Talon GC vs. NetsGC

–Mavs Gaming vs. Pistons GT

–Cavs Legion GC vs. Hornets Venom GT

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings

Eastern Conference

T1. NBL Oz Gaming, 1-0

T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-0

T1. Wizards District Gaming, 1-0

T1. Gen.G Tigers, 1-0

T5. 76ers GC, 0-0

T5. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0

T5. Magic Gaming, 0-0

T5. Knicks Gaming, 0-0

T5. NetsGC, 0-0

T10. Grizz Gaming, 0-1

T10. Hawks Talon GC, 0-1

T10. Heat Check Gaming, 0-1

T10. Hornets Venom GT, 0-1

Western Conference

T1. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-0

T1. Bucks Gaming, 1-0

T1. DUX Infinitos, 1-0

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 1-0

T6. Jazz Gaming, 0-0

T6. Mavs Gaming, 0-0

T8. Cavs Legion GC, 0-1

T8. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-1

T8. Lakers Gaming, 0-1

T8. Pacers Gaming, 0-1

T8. Pistons GT, 0-1

–Field Level Media