Bucks try to keep it rolling vs. Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their offensive onslaught when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee has been on a roll. It extended its winning streak to five games after defeating the Thunder 142-115 on Tuesday night. It was a season high in points for the Bucks, who are averaging 128.4 points over their streak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee with 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 13-of-19 shooting. Although it was an impressive performance, it snapped a streak of seven straight double-doubles.

Khris Middleton notched 25 points and nine assists, and Bobby Portis went for 18 points and 14 rebounds. Reserve Serge Ibaka contributed 14 points, and Jrue Holiday had 13 as all five starters scored in double figures.

“(Middleton) scores 44 the other day; and, if a team wants to throw extra bodies at him and turn him into a passer, he’s more than willing, more than capable,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think Khris just takes what the defense gives and makes the right play.”

Brook Lopez will begin 5-on-5 scrimmaging soon but is still out after getting back surgery. Pat Connaughton is also sidelined after getting surgery on a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand.

George Hill remains out with a neck injury, and Grayson Allen could miss Wednesday’s contest with a hip injury that prevented him from playing against Oklahoma City.

The Hawks are coming off a 113-110 overtime loss to the Pistons on Monday night that snapped a three-game winning streak. De’Andre Hunter had a chance to force another extra period but missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Bogdan Bogdanovic paced Atlanta with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists. John Collins added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Trae Young supplied 14 points and 12 assists on just 5-of-20 shooting.

“I think we brought it defensively. I mean obviously they only scored 100 in regulation,” Young said. “Not being able to score and push the ball, I didn’t think we had the right mindset coming into the game. I think we need to play a little bit faster.”

Despite the loss, the Hawks still have been strong against Eastern Conference opponents, winning five of their last eight games.

Young also has been on an offensive tear, scoring at least 30 points in six of his last 11 games. The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 28.1 points during that span and has recorded seven double-doubles.

Atlanta could be without Kevin Huerter on Wednesday after he missed the game against Detroit with a shoulder injury. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

However, Collins did make his return to the lineup on Friday after missing seven games with a foot injury. The forward is averaging 13 points and 8.5 rebounds since coming back and has averaged 16.6 points and eight rebounds on the season.

Wednesday marks the third and final meeting of the season between Milwaukee and the Hawks. Atlanta has a chance to sweep the season series after earning wins on Nov. 14 and Jan. 17.

