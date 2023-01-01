Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out vs. Wizards

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out Sunday night’s home game against the Washington Wizards due to left knee soreness, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters about two hours before tipoff.

Earlier Sunday, the Bucks added Antetokounmpo to the injury report after their shootaround.

Antetokounmpo’s absence comes after he scored more than 40 points in four of the past six games. In the last two contests, he had 45 points and 22 rebounds in an overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls and 43 points and 20 rebounds in Friday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP, is averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 30 games this season.

Budenholzer said point guard George Hill (non-COVID illness) also will miss the game. Milwaukee previously ruled out forward Khris Middleton (right knee) and point guard Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness).

Meanwhile, Wizards star guard Bradley Beal (left hamstring) is a game-time decision, coach Wes Unseld Jr. told reporters. Beal missed the previous two games and was listed as questionable on Washington’s injury report.

–Field Level Media