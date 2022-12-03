Bucks manage win over Hornets without top 3 scorers

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Portis scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used some makeshift lineups in a 105-96 road victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Jordan Nwora’s 17 points went with 14 points apiece for Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter for the Bucks, who overcame a 23-15 deficit in points at the free-throw line. Milwaukee made up for some of that with 12-for-32 shooting on 3-pointers.

Milwaukee, which lost a night earlier to the Los Angeles Lakers, played without scoring leader Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had six consecutive games of 30 or more points, and Khris Middleton, who made his season debut Friday night and wasn’t expected to play in the second part of the back-to-back. Jrue Holiday also missed the game with a knee injury.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets, who won their previous three home games, with 26 points.

Jalen McDaniels had 21 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 of his 20 points in the second half, and Mason Plumlee provided 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Charlotte was hindered by 5-for-24 shooting on 3-pointers.

Portis also had team highs with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Bucks had to fend off a challenge after holding a 93-82 lead with six minutes to play. Lopez’s three-point play with 3:09 left was a key moment.

Milwaukee’s lead shrunk to 56-55 when the Hornets scored the first 10 points of the second half. Grayson Allen’s 3-pointer for the Bucks reversed the momentum.

Lopez had five straight points among his eight points in the third quarter, which ended with the Bucks holding an 84-73 edge.

The Bucks led 56-45 at halftime and the margin could have been wider. Milwaukee hit 53.5 percent of its first-half shots compared to Charlotte’s 33.3. The Bucks committed 12 first-half turnovers.

P.J. Washington and Oubre, who both scored more than 20 points a night earlier against Washington, combined for five first-half points. Washington ended the game 0-for-13 from the field and without a point.

–Field Level Media