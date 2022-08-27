Bucks Gaming earn first NBA 2K championship

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Bucks Gaming defeated Wizards District Gaming 3-1 on Saturday in Indianapolis to claim their first NBA 2K League title in the 5v5 Championships.

The Bucks were led by MVP and first-ever league draft pick, Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd.

“We’re so excited to bring this championship home to Milwaukee and our fans,” Dimez said. “Each player on our team played a critical role in this victory and we’re elated to make history for Bucks Gaming. We’re grateful to the Bucks organization and the staff, which helped make this possible.”

The Bucks bring home the $500,000 first-place prize. The Wizards take home the $200,000 runner-up prize.

NBA 2K League 5v5 Championships prize pool

1. $500,000 — Bucks Gaming

2. $200,000 — Wizards District Gaming

3-4. $80,000 — Knicks Gaming, T-Wolves Gaming

5-8. $25,000 — Gen.G Tigers, 76ers GC, Lakers Gaming, Warriors Gaming Squad

9-12. $10,000 — Heat Check Gaming, Magic Gaming, Mavs Gaming, Jazz Gaming

