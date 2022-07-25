Bucks acquire rights to youngest Antetokounmpo brother

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the rights to Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The younger Antetokounmpo, who turns 21 next month, joins the G League’s Wisconsin Herd after previously averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 15 games for Raptors 905.

That gives the Bucks the rights to three of the four Antetokounmpo brothers.

One of the other brothers, Thanasis, has played for the Bucks for the past three seasons, averaging 3.6 points per game in 2021-22 across 48 games (six starts).

The fourth brother, Kosta, plays for LDLC ASVEL of the French Pro A League and the EuroLeague.

Giannis, a six-time All-Star, two-time MVP and the 2020-21 NBA Finals MVP for the champion Bucks, averaged 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds last season over 67 games for a Bucks team that lost in the conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics.

Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League affiliate, received the rights to guard Jalen Lecque in the trade.

–Field Level Media