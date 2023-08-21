Buckeyes Kyle McCord, Devin Brown still in QB1 battle

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State opens the season in 12 days and the Buckeyes aren’t ready to name a replacement for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Head coach Ryan Day confirmed Monday that sophomores Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are still locked in a QB1 battle.

“It’s college football. Every year has a different story, every year has a different challenge,” Day said. “I know, in my heart, this thing will work itself out. I’m proud of the way the guys are competing, if I felt any other way, I’d say it.

“But, now they’re going to have to go, keep pushing through, competing and if it goes into the season, it goes into the season.”

Day said McCord and Brown have taken turns in the lead throughout the offseason.

“There was a point twice in camp where I thought one was pulling away from the other. Then two practices went by and the other one really played well and the other one kind of leveled off,” Day said, per ESPN. “And I would let them know, too, right then and there. I’d say, ‘You were pulling away, and he just kind of took over a little bit.’ One thing’s for sure is they can’t take a down off, they can’t take a play off.”

McCord has completed 41 of 58 passes (70.7 percent) for 606 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in 12 games over the past two seasons.

Brown played a total of 15 snaps in two games in 2022. He has not attempted a pass.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25, kick off the season at Indiana on Sept. 2.

The Houston Texans drafted Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in April. He passed for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions for the 11-2 Buckeyes last season.

–Field Level Media