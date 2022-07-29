Buccaneers sign former USFL TE Bug Howard

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former USFL tight end Bug Howard on Friday.

Howard, 27, caught 30 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games (eight starts) with the Philadelphia Stars in 2022. He tied for second in the USFL in TDs and tied for seventh in receiving yards.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Howard was a wide receiver in college. He spent time on NFL practice squads with the Cleveland Browns (2017), Denver Broncos (2019) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020). He also went to training camps with the Indianapolis Colts (2017), Carolina Panthers (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2021).

Howard was undrafted in 2017 out of North Carolina, where he caught 124 passes for 1,770 yards and 14 scores in three seasons.

The Buccaneers also activated guard Sadarius Hutcherson from the physically unable to perform list and waived punter Sterling Hofrichter.

–Field Level Media