Buccaneers rule out Carlton Davis III (hip) vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers downgraded cornerback Carlton Davis III to out on Saturday, one day prior to a road contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Davis is dealing with a hip injury. He initially hurt the hip in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons and aggravated it during last week’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davis, 25, was a limited practice participant on Friday and was listed as questionable after the workout.

Davis, a fifth-year pro, has 31 tackles and a forced fumble in six games this season. Overall, he has 238 tackles, six interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in 57 games (56 starts).

The Buccaneers are ailing in the secondary. Safety Logan Ryan underwent foot surgery this week, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) will miss the Carolina game while safety Mike Edwards (elbow) is questionable.

Tampa Bay also activated offensive Josh Wells (calf) off injured reserve and elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley and safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad.

