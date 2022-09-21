Buccaneers Josh Wells and Giovani Bernard land on IR

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle Josh Wells and running back Giovani Bernard were placed on injured reserve in a flurry of roster moves executed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Wells was the fill-in starter at left tackle Sunday at New Orleans, replacing injured Donovan Smith (elbow), but exited with a calf injury. Bernard played five special teams snaps and returned one kickoff, but left the game with an ankle injury. They will be eligible to return after missing at least four games.

Wide receiver Kaylon Geiger and inside linebacker Kenny Young were promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad and could opt to promote him after the NFL upheld a one-game suspension for fellow wide receiver Mike Evans on Wednesday.

Geiger is most likely to be used on special teams. The undrafted free agent joined Tampa Bay in May and returned three kickoffs at an average of 22.7 yards per attempt.

Young was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 5 after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. The former fourth-round pick has played in 59 NFL games with 25 starts for the Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

–Field Level Media