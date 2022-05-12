Buccaneers host Chiefs in Week 4 for Brady-Mahomes VI

Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are scheduled to square off for the sixth time when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in October.

The Week 4 game was released by the NFL on Thursday morning before the complete schedule announcement later in the day.

The same teams — and quarterbacks — last met in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in February 2021 when Brady and the Buccaneers prevailed 31-9.

Brady is 3-2 in the all-time series with Mahomes.

The next matchup is scheduled for Oct. 2 and will air in prime time on NBC as the “Sunday Night Football” Week 4 nightcap.

–Field Level Media