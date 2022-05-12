Buccaneers host Chiefs in Week 4 for Brady-Mahomes VI

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are scheduled to square off for the sixth time when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in October.
The Week 4 game was released by the NFL on Thursday morning before the complete schedule announcement later in the day.
The same teams — and quarterbacks — last met in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in February 2021 when Brady and the Buccaneers prevailed 31-9.
Brady is 3-2 in the all-time series with Mahomes.
The next matchup is scheduled for Oct. 2 and will air in prime time on NBC as the “Sunday Night Football” Week 4 nightcap.
–Field Level Media