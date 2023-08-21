Buccaneers acquire ex-Giants CB Rodarius Williams

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired cornerback Rodarius Williams off waivers from the New York Giants on Monday.

The Bucs also officially placed wide receiver Russell Gage on injured reserve with a ruptured patellar tendon.

Williams, 26, was released by the Giants on Saturday, the same day younger brother and fellow cornerback Greedy Williams was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodarius Williams was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2021. He has played in only eight games (one start), registering 16 tackles and one interception.

Gage sustained the season-ending injury to his right knee during a joint practice session with the New York Jets last week in Florham Park, N.J.

Gage, 27, caught 51 passes for 426 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in 13 games (four starts) in his first season with the Buccaneers in 2022.

He has 244 receptions for 2,491 yards and 14 scores in 74 games (25 starts) with the Bucs and Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2018.

–Field Level Media