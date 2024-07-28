Bubba Wallace trolls Denny Hamlin at NASCAR teammate’s wedding

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace attended the weeding of 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick, to longtime girlfriend Alexa DeLeon this past week and took the time to troll their bossman Denny Hamlin in the process.

Of course, Hamlin got engaged to his own longtime girlfriend, and the mother of their daughters, Jordan Fish over the winter with no doubt made public as of yet. Wallace got married to longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on January 1, 2022 and are expecting a baby boy later in the year.

Hamlin also a top contender for the championship this season, with Reddick also locked into the playoffs as a mid-tier threat to win the Bill France Cup, and Wallace amidst a fierce battle to make the Round of 16 himself.

The entire NASCAR industry is in the middle of a two and a half week break as the sport has no network to race on while the Olympics is taking place in Paris, France.