Bryson Williams leads No. 11 Texas Tech past No. 20 Texas

Bryson Williams scored 17 points as No. 11 Texas Tech asserted itself in the second half and held on late for a 61-55 road win over No. 20 Texas on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 Conference slugfest in Austin, Texas.

The Red Raiders (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) led by 10 points on two free throws by Clarence Nadolny with 3:38 to play before Texas roared back, forging a 9-0 run capped by Andrew Jones’ 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining.

Kevin Obanor then hit a pair of free throws with 1:10 left to push Texas Tech’s advantage to three points.

After a missed shot by the Longhorns, Terrance Shannon Jr. missed a jumper for the Red Raiders. Nadolny grabbed the offensive rebound, was fouled, and canned a free throw. Williams then finished off Texas with a free throw with 4.3 seconds remaining, producing the sweep of the season series for Texas Tech.

Nadolny added 14 points for the Red Raiders, with Adonis Arms hitting for 10. Texas Tech dominated in the paint, outscoring the Longhorns 26-10, and held Texas to just 28.3 percent shooting from the floor.

Jones led all scorers with 20 points while Christian Bishop grabbed 11 rebounds for the Longhorns (19-8, 8-6), who have lost two of their past three games.

Both teams were missing key players as Texas Tech was without Kevin McCullar because of a left ankle injury and the Longhorns’ Tre Mitchell was out with personal issues.

It was the third straight win for the Red Raiders, who defeated the Longhorns 77-64 in Lubbock on Feb. 1.

The first half was as contentious as advertised with neither team creating separation and every possession and each shot contested. The game was tied 22-22 before Texas reeled off a 6-0 spurt.

But Texas Tech scored the ensuing six points, with a basket and a pair of free throws by Nadolny producing a 28-28 tie at the break. Jones had 12 points in the first half while Arms paced the Red Raiders with seven points.

Texas Tech scored the first seven points of the second half as part of a 13-0 run before the Longhorns countered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Brock Cunningham and Jase Febres.

