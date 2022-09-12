Bryce Young keeps C.J. Stroud within sight in Heisman race

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young rallied Alabama to a narrow victory in Texas on Saturday, which likely kept his hopes to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner alive.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud remains the +275 favorite at BetMGM, where he was being offered at +200 entering the season. Stroud has done nothing to hurt his chances with the Buckeyes sitting at 2-0, and he leads the way at the sportsbook with 9.5 percent of the total Heisman Trophy bets and 13.7 percent of the handle.

The next shortest odds belong to Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams (+300), who engineered a dominant victory over Stanford on Saturday. Young, who was +350 shortly before the season began, is now being offered at +400 and has drawn 8.0 and 10.8 percent of the action, respectively.

No other player has shorter odds than Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett at +1400.

However, it’s not the top trio that has the sportsbook the most exposed.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is BetMGM’s biggest current Heisman Trophy liability as he has been backed by 6.4 percent of the bets and 105. percent of the handle. Vaughn’s longshot odds have shortened to +6600 after opening at +8000 as he has racked up 271 yards and three touchdowns on the ground through two games.

The second biggest liability is Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. He is now being offered at +2500 and has been backed by 8.2 and 6.6 percent of the action, respectively. Bennett is the third biggest liability with 5.9 and 6.1 percent.

Young is attempting to join Ohio State running back Archie Griffin as the only players to win consecutive Heismans. He has also slipped to third at DraftKings, where Young is being offered at +340 behind Stroud (+260) and Williams (+320).

However, that does represent a small bump for Young, who was +400 before the start of the season.

–Field Level Media