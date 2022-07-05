Bryce Harper (thumb) vows to return this season

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Injured Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper on Tuesday vowed to return this season.

Harper, 29, made the comments ahead of the Phillies’ game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

“I don’t want to put a number on it,” Harper told reporters. “I will be back at some point. It’s not smart of me to give you guys a timeline when I don’t know when at this point.”

Harper also said he had three pins inserted into his left thumb, which was fractured June 25 by a fastball from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell. The pins will remain for four weeks. Harper underwent surgery last week.

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, is batting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and 21 doubles in 64 games this season.

Overall, the six-time All-Star is a career .281 hitter with 282 homers and 800 RBIs in 1,347 games with the Nationals (2012-18) and Phillies.

