WATCH: Bryce Harper suffers apparent elbow injury for Philadelphia Phillies

Update: Bryce Harper remained in the game after suffering apparent elbow injury. More information will be provided after the game.

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper might be the single most important individual when it comes to the NL East race this season.

The six-time All-Star is coming off his second MVP season and is looking to help Philadelphia contend in the ultra-competitive division.

Unfortunately, the Phillies and their fans are holding their breath right now. During Monday’s game against the New York Mets, Harper was seen holding his elbow after a throw to home plate.

It became immediately clear that he was in some pain before heading to the dugout as the top of the seventh wrapped up.

After the throw to home plate, Bryce Harper grabbed his right elbow and looked in pain

It’s not yet known the severity of the injury or if it’s something to be really concerned about. What we do know is that Philadelphia can’t afford to lose Harper for an extended period of time.

Bryce Harper stats (2021): .309 average, 35 HR, 84 RBI, 1.044 OPS

In addition to this, Bryce Harper led the National League in doubles and slugging percentage a season ago. Yeah, he’s huge to the Phillies’ success moving forward.

As a developing story, we’ll have further information from Philadelphia once it becomes available.