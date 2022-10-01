Bryan De La Cruz’s 2 RBIs carry Marlins past Brewers

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan De La Cruz singled in two runs in the ninth inning to give the visiting Miami Marlins a 4-3 comeback victory over Milwaukee on Saturday night, delivering a serious blow to the Brewers’ wild-card chances.

Milwaukee (84-74) dropped a game behind Philadelphia (85-73) for the third National League wild card. The Phillies split a doubleheader at Washington on Saturday, winning the nightcap 8-2 after dropping the opener 13-4. However, Philadelphia also holds the tiebreaker with Milwaukee, so the Brewers have to finish ahead of the Phillies.

Milwaukee plays its final four games at home, finishing with three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks after winding up the four-game series Sunday against Miami. The Phillies finish on the road, with the final three at Houston after Sunday’s game at Washington.

Devin Williams (6-4) came in to start the ninth and walked Jon Berti, who took second with his NL-leading 39th stolen base. Brian Anderson walked with one out and both advanced on a wild pitch. De La Cruz then battled back from an 0-2 count and lined a 3-2 pitch to left.

Tommy Nance (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the victory. Richard Bleier pitched a perfect ninth for his first save in five chances.

Milwaukee scratched out two runs in the sixth to go up 3-2. Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe opened with consecutive singles. Huascar Brazoban entered with one out and walked Andrew McCutchen to load the bases. Luis Urias was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run and Victor Caratini followed with an RBI groundout.

Miami (66-92) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning against starter Aaron Ashby. Jordan Groshans dribbled an infield single to third, the Marlins first baserunner. Petyon Burdick, who entered hitting .167, then sent a 2-0 pitch over the wall in center for his third homer.

After three perfect innings, Marlins starter Edward Cabrera was pulled after throwing warm-up pitches prior to the fourth. Cabrera had exited his previous start after 3 2/3 innings with a right ankle strain.

Christian Yelich greeted reliever Andrew Nardi with his 13th homer, and first since Sept. 6, to make it 2-1.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the fifth on three walks, but failed to score when Willy Adames flied to center to end the inning.

