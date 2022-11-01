Bruins storm back, stun Penguins in OT for sixth straight win

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hampus Lindholm went coast-to-coast and scored from the left hash marks at 3:37 of overtime Tuesday as the visiting Boston Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to win their sixth straight, 6-5 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, Jakub Lauko, Pavel Zacha and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins.

Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark allowed five goals on 18 shots before being pulled in the second. Jeremy Swayman stopped all four shots he faced but left with possibly a left leg injury at 5:42 of the third when teammate Patrice Bergeron got knocked into him. Ullmark returned and stopped six shots.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Josh Archibald and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who have lost five straight.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 34 saves.

The Bruins, were without center David Krecji (upper body) and lost defenseman Derek Forbort after he blocked a shot in the first.

Pittsburgh was without defenseman Kris Letang (illness) and center Jeff Carter (upper body).

Crosby gathered a deflected pass by Jeff Petry and scored from the left hash marks 30 seconds into the first.

At 5:19 of the first, Coyle tied it 1-1 when he poked in a loose puck in the crease.

Lauko scored his first NHL goal at 13:20 of the first, off a feed from Nick Foligno, to put Boston ahead 2-1.

At 1:47 of the second, a Pierre-Olivier Joseph pass deflected to Malkin, who tied it from near the right post.

During a delayed penalty call, Archibald gave Pittsburgh at 3-2 lead on a one-timer at 8:42 of the second.

At 11:16 of the second, Rust scored from near the left post to make it 4-2, and 20 seconds later Rakell’s goal from the right circle at 11:36 gave Pittsburgh a 5-2 lead.

Swayman replaced Ullmark.

On a power play, Marchand rifled in a one-timer at 12:57 of the second to pull Boston to within 5-3.

Zacha got a deflection goal at 11:59 of the third, and Hall banged in a rebound with 1:17 left to tie it.

