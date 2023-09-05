Bruins sign veteran F Danton Heinen to tryout deal

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins signed veteran forward Danton Heinen to a professional tryout agreement on Tuesday.

Heinen, 28, broke into the NHL with the Bruins in 2016 after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

Heinen went on to play for Boston (2016-20), the Anaheim Ducks (2020-21) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2021-23). He had a career-high 18 goals for Pittsburgh in 2021-22 and 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 65 games last year, but he was not re-signed.

Heinen has 176 career points (70 goals, 106 assists) over 413 games in the NHL.

–Field Level Media