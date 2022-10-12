Boston Bruins sign Anton Stralman to one-year, $1M deal

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year, $1 million contract on Wednesday.

Stralman, 36, won’t be eligible to play with the team until he gets a new work visa. Coach Jim Montgomery said the team was working on the situation.

The Swede is entering his 16th NHL season and has 63 goals and 230 assists in 930 games with six clubs. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 74 games last season for the Arizona Coyotes.

Stralman impressed the Bruins during a tryout.

“I know I’m at the tail end of my career, and as year and year go by you’re looking for an opportunity to go deep and have a chance to win,” Stralman told reporters. “I’m happy with my camp, and I truly appreciate that they liked what they saw.”

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron is glad to have Stralman as a teammate.

“He’s a steady defenseman who plays the right way and always seems to be in the right spot,” Bergeron said. “Tough to play against. Experience. He’s been around a while. We’re happy to have him.”

Stralman has previously played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Coyotes.

The Bruins open their season Wednesday night against the host Washington Capitals.

