Bruins ride 4-goal second period past Islanders

Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand each scored a goal and collected two assists Saturday afternoon as the surging Boston Bruins rolled to a 6-3 victory over the visiting New York Islanders.

Craig Smith, David Pastrnak, Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins, who are 14-2-1 in their past 17 games since a 4-1 loss to the Islanders Feb. 17 in Elmont, N.Y.

Boston opened the scoring 4:03 when Smith stepped into a wrist shot from between the faceoff circles off a pass from behind the net by Brandon Carlo.

After Kyle Palmieri’s tying goal was disallowed due to a high stick with 12 minutes into the first period, Hall scored on a powerplay with 34 seconds left by tipping in a shot from the left point by Charlie McAvoy.

Brock Nelson got one back for New York with 12 seconds left, scoring his 30th goal of the season when he swept in the rebound of a Zdeno Chara shot that clanged off the left post.

Pastrnak scored his 37th goal 2:13 into the second when he got the rebound of Haula’s shot near the right side of the crease and swept it in. Soon after, Marchand slipped in behind New York’s defense and slid the puck into the net for his 28th goal to make it 4-1.

Marchand also had the primary assist on DeBrusk’s tally late in the second.

After Anders Lee scored on a rebound on the power play to get the Islanders to within 4-2, Haula made it a three-goal lead again with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that sailed over Semyon Varlamov’s stick with 5:27 remaining. DeBrusk made it 6-2 with less than two minutes left when he backhanded a puck into the net from behind the goal.

The only scoring in the third period came with just over five minutes remaining when Zach Parise netted a power-play goal for the Islanders, who fell to 7-2-1 in their past 10 games.

Boston backup goalie Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, while New York goalie Varlamov allowed six goals on 44 shots.

