fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published March 21, 2022

Bruins re-sign forward Jake DeBrusk to 2-year extension

Sportsnaut
Mar 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) skates with the puck during the first period of a game against the Arizona Coyotes at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins on Monday announced a two-year contract extension for forward Jake DeBrusk.

The Athletic reports that DeBrusk, who was seeking a trade, still could be dealt before the Monday 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The extension could help facilitate a trade, per the report.

As it stands, DeBrusk gets $4 million per season in the deal.

DeBrusk, 25, has 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 57 games this season. He has 160 career points (82 goals, 78 assists) in 301 games, all in Boston. The Bruins selected him No. 14 overall in the 2015 draft.

–Field Level Media

Share: