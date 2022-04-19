Bruins’ OT victory snaps Blues’ nine-game win streak

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie McAvoy scored the winning goal in overtime as the visiting Boston Bruins defeated St. Louis 3-2 on Tuesday to snap the Blues’ nine-game winning streak.

The Bruins controlled the puck in overtime and won 48 seconds in when Jake DeBrusk set up McAvoy for his winning shot from the slot.

DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins (47-24-5, 99 points), who are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division. They moved within one point of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost 4-3 to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for Boston, which won its second game in a row.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Robert Thomas also scored and Vladimir Tarasenko collected two assists for the Blues, who extended their point streak to 13 games (11-0-2). Ville Husso made 32 saves in a losing effort.

The Blues (46-20-11, 103 points) fell into a second-place tie in the Central Division with the Minnesota Wild, who defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 11:49 of the first period. Jordan Kyrou threw a blind cross-ice pass to Tarasenko, who set up Buchnevich’s goal from the near slot.

Buchnevich extended his point streak to 11 games, during which he has seven goals and 13 assists.

The Bruins dominated most of the second period while outshooting the Blues 17-9 and outscoring them 2-1.

DeBrusk tied the game 1-1 by putting a wraparound shot on goal, then lifting the rebound over Husso’s shoulder into the net 93 seconds into the middle period.

Hall put the Bruins up 2-1 midway through the period by parking in front of Husso and deflecting home Derek Forbort’s slap shot from the left point.

The Blues leveled the score 2-2 with three seconds left in the period when Tarasenko backhanded a shot toward the goal from the blue line and Thomas redirected it past Swayman.

