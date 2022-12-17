Bruins keep rolling at home with win over Blue Jackets

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

David Krejci put Boston ahead in the second period and the Bruins added two goals in the third period Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

Krejci, Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak each logged a goal and an assist for Boston, which is 3-0-1 in its last four games and 16-0-2 at home this season.

Pastrnak reached the 20-goal mark for the seventh consecutive season and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for his first win since Nov. 29.

Boston had a 39-33 shots advantage and went 2-for-3 on the power play.

Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner also scored and Boston College product Johnny Gaudreau assisted on both power-play tallies for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus was 2-for-5 with the man advantage after entering the game with an NHL-worst 13.9 percent success rate.

Daniil Tarasov stopped 35 shots but Columbus lost for the third time in five games and fell to 2-8-1 on the road.

Boston took the first seven shots of the game and scored a power-play goal on its eighth as Pastrnak snapped home a Hampus Lindholm feed from the left circle at 7:17.

The Blue Jackets took advantage of their fourth man-up chance and tied the game 14 minutes into the second period. Jenner roofed a backhander at the right crease after Gaudreau’s pass from the circle.

The tie did not last for long as Krejci’s power-play strike from the left circle put Boston in front with 2:10 before the second intermission.

Boston padded its lead with two goals in a 19-second span in the third.

Hall started the late run at the 12:41 mark, burying the rebound of Pastrnak’s slapper in front of the net. Tomas Nosek followed on a similar play after Derek Forbort had the initial shot toward Tarasov.

At 14:29, Laine brought Columbus back within 4-2 when he shot a one-timer from the left circle under Swayman’s blocker.

Before the game, the Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron for reaching the 1,000 career points milestone last month. Bergeron is the fourth player in team history to reach that mark.

