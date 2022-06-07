Bruins ink German D Kai Wissman to 1-year contract

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins signed German defenseman Kai Wissman to a one-year, entry-level contract on Tuesday.

The deal for the 2022-23 season carries an NHL cap hit of $825,000.

Wissman, 25, had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) and a plus-31 rating in 55 games for Eisbaren Berlin in the German Ice Hockey Federation in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound blueliner represented Germany at the 2022 World Championships and tallied two goals and five assists in eight games.

–Field Level Media