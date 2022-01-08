Bruins hand Lightning rare loss on home ice

Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) shoots as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Boston’s David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each netted two goals as the Bruins snapped Tampa Bay’s nine-game home point streak, toppling the host Lightning 5-2 on Saturday.

Anton Blidh found the net for the second time, and Taylor Hall notched two assists for the Bruins, who have chalked up points in nine of their past 10 road games (8-1-1).

They also improved to 9-3-1 against the Atlantic Division and are 13-0-0 when leading after the first period.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark allowed two goals on 29 shots to run his record to 10-5-0.

Tampa Bay’s Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point each scored to give them three-game goal streaks, and Andrei Vasilevskiy (19-6-3) saved 25 of 29 shots but failed to win for the second time in his past 11 starts (9-1-1).

Mikhail Sergachev posted two assists for Tampa Bay, which fell short in its bid to earn a point in its 10th consecutive home game (8-1-1).

The home side finished 0 for 4 on the power play, including 47 seconds with a five-on-three advantage in the second period.

Each club played without a key defenseman because of a lower-body injury: Boston’s Charlie McAvoy for the second straight game, Tampa Bay’s Ryan McDonagh in his first.

After rushing through the neutral zone in the opening period, Pastrnak sent a seemingly harmless shot from long range. But it struck the skate of Andrej Sustr as Vasilevskiy was sliding to his left — leaving a big gap in the crease for a 1-0 lead at 1:11.

A turnover by Alex Killorn deep in his defensive end wound up on the stick of Hall, whose long shot was stopped by the Lightning goalie but trickled out to Pastrnak for his 11th at 6:10.

Four minutes later in a pileup near Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay defenseman Cal Foote fell on the left foot of Nick Foligno, bending the forward’s ankle awkwardly. Foligno needed assistance off the ice and did not return to the match.

Just 26 seconds into the next period, Marchand chipped in a long diagonal pass from Mike Reilly for his 13th and a 3-0 Boston lead.

Oskar Steen’s hard work on the forecheck late in the frame resulted in Blidh’s snap shot for a 4-0 advantage.

In the third, Palat finally was able to help Tampa Bay get one past Ullmark in the first minute, and Point cut it to 4-2 at 11:20.

