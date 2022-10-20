Boston Bruins activate Matt Grzelcyk from IR

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins activated defenseman Matt Grzelcyk from injured reserve ahead of Thursday’s game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

He missed the first four games of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Grzelcyk, 28, set a career high with 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and played a career-high 73 games in 2021-22.

The Massachusetts native and Boston University product has 98 points (19 goals, 79 assists) in 307 games since the Bruins drafted him in the third round in 2012.

